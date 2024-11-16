Shorecrest music students earn spots in WMEA and NAfME music ensembles

Shorecrest High School

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Shorecrest students from the band, choir, and orchestra programs earned spots in the WMEA All-State honor ensembles or the NAfME All-Northwest honor ensembles.

These students prepared rigorous audition material entirely on their own, then recorded auditions back in October. They will travel to Spokane in February to rehearse with university conductors and perform with their peers.





The students are:

Mia Blocker, trumpet, WMEA All-State Band

Alex Senn, clarinet, NAfME All-NW Band

Keegan Sass, euphonium, NAfME All-NW Band

Nate Shambaugh, clarinet, NAfME All-NW Band

Maya Jamil, soprano 1, WMEA All-State Symphonic Choir

Isobel Stewart, soprano 1, NAfME All-NW Mixed Choir

Raine McLaughlin, soprano 1, NAfME All-NW Jazz Choir

Chase Arnold, violin, WMEA All-State Orchestra







