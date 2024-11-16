Shorecrest music students earn spots in WMEA and NAfME music ensembles

Saturday, November 16, 2024

Shorecrest High School
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Shorecrest students from the band, choir, and orchestra programs earned spots in the WMEA All-State honor ensembles or the NAfME All-Northwest honor ensembles.
 
These students prepared rigorous audition material entirely on their own, then recorded auditions back in October. They will travel to Spokane in February to rehearse with university conductors and perform with their peers. 

The students are:
  • Mia Blocker, trumpet, WMEA All-State Band
  • Alex Senn, clarinet, NAfME All-NW Band
  • Keegan Sass, euphonium, NAfME All-NW Band
  • Nate Shambaugh, clarinet, NAfME All-NW Band
  • Maya Jamil, soprano 1, WMEA All-State Symphonic Choir
  • Isobel Stewart, soprano 1, NAfME All-NW Mixed Choir
  • Raine McLaughlin, soprano 1, NAfME All-NW Jazz Choir
  • Chase Arnold, violin, WMEA All-State Orchestra


