Shorewood Improv Troupe to participate in Unexpected Productions' Hogan Cup

Shorewood High School's Improv Troupe will have one home match in the Shorewood Theater against Sierra High School on Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7:00pm.

Their away match will be held at at Franklin High School on Tuesday, November 19, at 7:00pm.





Admission is free for all to come cheer, laugh, and enjoy the show!





By attending the matches and cheering on the team, you can help Shorewood Improv reach the finals and secure a year’s worth of bragging rights over all the other teams in the Seattle area!





The Final Four teams will face off at the Market Theater on Monday, November 25, at 7:00pm.





Unexpected Productions is an improv company located in the Market Theater at Pike Place Market, right by the Gumwall and under the famous fish throwers.











