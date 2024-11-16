Shorewood Improv Troupe to participate in Unexpected Productions' Hogan Cup
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Their away match will be held at at Franklin High School on Tuesday, November 19, at 7:00pm.
Admission is free for all to come cheer, laugh, and enjoy the show!
By attending the matches and cheering on the team, you can help Shorewood Improv reach the finals and secure a year’s worth of bragging rights over all the other teams in the Seattle area!
The Final Four teams will face off at the Market Theater on Monday, November 25, at 7:00pm.
Unexpected Productions is an improv company located in the Market Theater at Pike Place Market, right by the Gumwall and under the famous fish throwers.
One of their staple performances is Theatre Sports, the longest-running show in Seattle, which takes place every Friday and Saturday night. Members of the Unexpected Productions Ensemble coach high school improv teams to compete in a Theatre Sports tournament for the coveted Hogan Cup.
The Shorewood Theater is located in the high school at 17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 and Franklin High School is at 3013 S Mt Baker Blvd, Seattle, WA 98144
