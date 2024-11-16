Lake Forest Park Farmers Market & Holiday Craft Fair coming up on November 24 and December 15, 2024
With the holidays right around the corner, you'll find all that you'll need at two special markets from Third Place Commons and the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market on Sunday, November 24th and Sunday, December 15th from 10am to 2pm.
Fill your fridge and pantry with the freshest holiday goodies from your favorite vendors at the LFP Farmers Market—back for these special seasonal events!
Then dive into holiday shopping with a sensational selection of one-of-a-kind handmade gifts, unique art, cozy wearables, and festive decorations that will surely fill you with holiday spirit.
You can still use your SNAP and SNAP Market Match at the fall holiday markets! And if you still have Market Bucks from one of Third Place Commons’ distribution partners, you can still use those, too. Come by the information booth for more information.
The holiday crafts fair will be located inside the lower lobby of Town Center at Lake Forest Park 17171 Bothell Way NE, just downstairs from Third Place Commons. Meanwhile, market food vendors will be located just outside in the usual spot, along with some more great crafts vendors.
Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for 24 years.
In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons fosters real community in real space through hundreds of free events each year. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org
