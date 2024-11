Join or Die - December 8, 2024

Sunday, December 8, 2024 from 6-9pm

What makes democracy work?

Why is American democracy in crisis?

And, most importantly… What can we do about it?









In this feature documentary, follow the half-century story of America's civic unraveling through the journey of legendary social scientist Robert Putnam, whose groundbreaking "Bowling Alone" research into America's decades-long decline in community connections could hold the answers to our democracy's present crisis.Flanked by influential fans and scholars — from Hillary Clinton, Pete Buttigieg, and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to Eddie Glaude Jr., Raj Chetty, and Priya Parker — as well as inspiring groups building community in neighborhoods across the country, join Bob as he explores three urgent civic questions:RSVP: urbanistshoreline.org/#events Hosted by Shoreline Urbanist