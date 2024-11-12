Travels with Charlie: Fall Leaves are a Joy
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
|A beautiful maple
Story and photos by Gordon Snyder
Great blustery fall day for a walk. As Charlie explored and I wandered, this beautiful maple dominated our path.
I stopped to photo the view. Charlie looks at me patiently waiting. He’s learned to hold still when I’m taking pictures.
|Charlie waits while Gordon gets his shot
But, Charlie has rolling in the leaves on his mind. Can’t blame him. Fall Leaves are a Joy.
Nothing Better than Rolling, Playing and Shuffling thru Fall Leaves. Enjoy the Colors and the Fresh Air.
Cheers,
Gordon Snyder
Gordon Snyder
0 comments:
Post a Comment