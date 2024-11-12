Travels with Charlie: Fall Leaves are a Joy

A beautiful maple

Story and photos by Gordon Snyder





Great blustery fall day for a walk. As Charlie explored and I wandered, this beautiful maple dominated our path.





Charlie waits while Gordon gets his shot I stopped to photo the view. Charlie looks at me patiently waiting. He’s learned to hold still when I’m taking pictures.



But, Charlie has rolling in the leaves on his mind. Can’t blame him. Fall Leaves are a Joy.



Nothing better!

Nothing Better than Rolling, Playing and Shuffling thru Fall Leaves. Enjoy the Colors and the Fresh Air.







Cheers,

Gordon Snyder





