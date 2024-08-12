North City Jazz Walk Tuesday August 13, 2024 - all the details



Tuesday August 13, 2024

6-10:30pm on 15th Ave NE

This is the 16th Annual North City Jazz Walk.

Street closes at 6pm on 15th Ave NE between 175th and 180th.

Jazz Bites start at 6pm and the music lasts from 6:30-10:30pm.



2. Where do I park?







Loyal Automotive: 1211 NE 175th St

North City Lumber 1221 NE 175th St

Laurel Cove Community 17201 15th Avenue

Center for Human Services 17018 15th Ave NE

Park ‘n Ride at Buddha Jewel Monastery 17418 8th Ave NE

Safeway *after 7pm* 17202 15th Ave NE

Saint Mark parish 18033 15th Ave NE

Street parking is also available: please do not block driveways. IF you park within the street closure area you will not be able to move your vehicle until after the event closes at 10:30pm.



3. Is this event free?



You may stroll the street, grab an inexpensive bite to eat and hear two open to the public music venues OR purchase a bracelet and have access to seven additional indoor venues.

You may stroll the street, grab an inexpensive bite to eat and hear two open to the public music venues OR purchase a bracelet and have access to seven additional indoor venues.



Bracelets are $30 until midnight 8/12 and $35 day of event.



4. Where do I buy tickets, how much does it cost?







Several North City businesses have tickets until Monday pm, for $30. Businesses in North City: North City Bistro, Chicken Sodam, Easy Monkey Taphouse, North City Lounge, and North City Water District.



Businesses in Shoreline: SL-LFP Senior Center, and Sky Nursery.



Tuesday at 6pm there will be two ticket booths on the street.

Tickets will be Available on the night of the event for $35 each.



Saint Mark ticket booth will accept cash or check, no credit cards.

You may pay with Cash, check or a credit card at the center booth.



5. What if I have a receipt for an online purchase?



You must exchange the receipt for a bracelet at one of the two ticket booths.



6. What time is the event over; when will the street reopen?





The event ends at 10:30pm. And street will reopen at 11pm.



7. Who is performing and where?



