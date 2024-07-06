Lake Forest Park Open House for Comprehensive Plan Periodic Update – July 16, 2024

The City of Lake Forest Park’s decennial Comprehensive Plan periodic update is well under way, now into its second year.





The active update effort is required by state law to address recent legislative changes, new King County Countywide Planning Policies (CPPs), and the Puget Sound Regional Council's (PSRC) VISION 2050.





Collectively, there are new requirements and policies that change the ways we plan for housing, address the needs of vulnerable residents, and incorporate climate planning.





As a member of the Lake Forest Park community, we value your insight and ideas about the city. The city is holding an open house for the community, hosted by the City's Planning Commission, at Third Place Commons, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 4:00pm - 7:00pm.





The open house is an informal setting to learn about the update, ask questions, and give feedback to the Commissioners as a check-in at this point in the process.





The Commission has reviewed the existing goals and policies in the adopted 2015 Comprehensive Plan and made draft amendments to each element. Before the Commission holds a noticed public hearing and makes a recommendation to the City Council, the open house is an opportunity to update and check in with the community on this important effort.



