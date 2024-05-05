More about our zebra

Shug being held outside of King county, awaiting transfer to Montana

"We'd like to thank everyone who assisted us in this successful effort by calling in sightings and sharing information on the zebra's location," said Capt. Tim Anderson, operations manager for Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC). "Our community in King County really came together to help Shug, and we wouldn't have been able to do our work without their support."

"The four wayward zebras were embraced by our community the moment they jumped off the trailer at exit 32. I am honored to have had the opportunity to witness Sugar's safe recovery this weekend," said Mary Miller, mayor of North Bend. Shug and three other zebras were being transported to their new home when an apparent problem with the trailer they were being hauled in forced the owner to pull off Interstate 90 at North Bend. When the owner checked the trailer, the zebras bolted. Three of the zebras were quickly rounded up and continued on their way to Montana, but Shug evaded rescuers until Friday."The four wayward zebras were embraced by our community the moment they jumped off the trailer at exit 32. I am honored to have had the opportunity to witness Sugar's safe recovery this weekend," said Mary Miller, mayor of North Bend.









"It was a privilege to be part of the successful rescue of this now-famous zebra," said RASKC Animal Control Sgt. Samantha Moore, who was on scene Friday night as Shug was corralled. "Seeing her safely loaded into a trailer and on her way home is the best outcome we could have hoped for, and exactly what I wanted to see as an animal control officer."

It took about three hours for rescuers to round up the zebra and get it loaded into a trailer for transport. Sgt. Moore was able to do a quick examination before the zebra was hauled off the property in unincorporated King County where she was captured. Shug appeared to be in reasonably good health after her nearly week-long wander through the woods. It is not known whether the zebra's owner has arranged for a full veterinary examination.



RASKC is still in the initial phase of its investigation into the escape and capture of the four zebras. It may be several weeks before that investigation is finished. Citations or fines could be levied on the owner, but those decisions will have to wait until the investigation is complete.



The owner has been in contact with RASKC from her home in Montana during the course of the search for the zebra. She is now working with people in Washington state to house the animal until it can be taken to its intended destination. Out of concern for privacy and the zebra's well-being, RASKC is not releasing the exact location where the zebra is being held, but it is not in King County.





"Watching the coordinated effort to corral and secure the last remaining zebra was a quiet, calm, and very slow process. I am thrilled to be able to say firsthand that it was absolutely successful."

A wayward zebra that captured the hearts of people all over Washington and the world will soon be on her way to her intended home of Montana after being successfully captured on Friday evening."Sugar," also known as "Shug," was rescued in the Riverbend area southeast of the city of North Bend, Washington just after 7pm Friday. She had been on the run for nearly six days in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains after escaping from a trailer on Sunday.