WSDOT ceremony for employees who lost their lives in work zones

The grieving mother asked, “How do you do it? How do you deal with the day-to-day?”





The other woman reached out to touch her arm in consolation. “It doesn’t get better,” she said. “But you do get used to it. But I don’t remember any of what happened in 2011 after he died, or most of 2012 either.”





One cone with a flower and a hard hat for each of the 61 WSDOT workers killed in a work zone

Photo courtesy WSDOT

From all of us who work here, and all of our families and friends, we want you to remember that we are real people out there working on the road.





Slow down, move over, pay attention. We all want to get home safely.









The ceremony was beautiful and meaningful, but for me the most moving part was a conversation I overheard in the reception ahead of time. The mother of a recently fallen worker was introduced to a family member of another fallen worker.