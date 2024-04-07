Walk for Water 2024 supports Path From Poverty



Support the Shoreliners - Walk for Water 2024





Shoreline Chamber of Commerce member Gina Cantara, a Managing Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline is captaining the Shoreliners team for the Walk for Water 2024, taking place on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 10:00am PDT.







Business and leadership training

Clean, safe water, in the form of 10,000L rainwater catchment tanks

Solar power, including panels, chargers, and utility packs

Education scholarships The walk supports Path From Poverty, a non-profit organization (and Chamber Member) that supports women's group projects in Kenya providing:

Cantara is excited to join the walk, stating, "I can think of no better way to support women/mothers on Mother’s Day weekend that live without easy access to clean, drinkable water."

Adding, "Our walking route is approx. 5 km/3 mi. This is the average women and their daughters walk daily just to retrieve water they must carry back to their village and then boil to make it safe to ingest."



Cantara invites all Chamber Members and Shoreline community members to join the walk or pledge to support the Shoreliner team in their efforts.





