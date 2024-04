Jobs: WSDOT Facilities Maintenance Senior Specialist Supervisor (MM4)

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$73,705 – $85,532 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Facilities Maintenance Senior Specialist Supervisor (Maintenance Mechanic 4) to join our team. This critical position involves organizing, directing, and performing preventative and corrective maintenance for facilities and sites. The appointee will supervise and train lower-level trades personnel while fostering a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Collaboration with other technicians and prioritizing safety in all activities are paramount in this role. Join us in contributing to safe, reliable, and efficient transportation options for communities and businesses.