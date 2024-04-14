Jobs: WSDOT Work Zone Traffic Engineer (TE3)





This position prioritizes fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environment while supporting WSDOT's mission. As the NWR Work Zone Traffic Engineer, the selected candidate will oversee traffic control design and strategies for WSDOT projects, adhering to national and state standards.









Job description and application Their expertise will contribute to reduced congestion and improved safety within work zones, enhancing corridor operations during closures. Join us in making impactful contributions to community safety and economic vitality through innovative transportation solutions.









Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$76,179 – $102,475 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Work Zone Traffic Engineer (Transportation Engineer 3) to play a crucial role in ensuring safe and efficient transportation options in Washington State.