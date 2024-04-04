Death By Design opens on FRIDAY at the Phoenix Theatre

Thursday, April 4, 2024

Featuring Ingrid Sanai Buron as Sorel
and Michael G McFadden as Edward
Edward Bennett, a playwright, and his wife, Sorel Bennett, an actress, flee London and head to Cookham after a disastrous opening night. 

But various guests arrive unexpectedly – a conservative politician, a fiery socialist, a nearsighted ingénue, a zany modern dancer – each with a long-held secret. 

When one of the guests is murdered, it’s left to Bridgit, the feisty Irish maid with a macabre interest in homicide, to solve the crime.

This Murder-Comedy is a side-splitter for the ages!

Written by Rob Urbinati directed by Eric Lewis. Running April 5th through April 28th Fri and Sat at 7:30pm Sundays at 2:00pm, at The Phoenix Theatre, 9673 Firdale Ave, Edmonds, WA 98020 in the back building in Firdale Village.



Posted by DKH at 3:09 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  