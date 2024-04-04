Death By Design opens on FRIDAY at the Phoenix Theatre

Featuring Ingrid Sanai Buron as Sorel

and Michael G McFadden as Edward Edward Bennett, a playwright, and his wife, Sorel Bennett, an actress, flee London and head to Cookham after a disastrous opening night. Edward Bennett, a playwright, and his wife, Sorel Bennett, an actress, flee London and head to Cookham after a disastrous opening night.





But various guests arrive unexpectedly – a conservative politician, a fiery socialist, a nearsighted ingénue, a zany modern dancer – each with a long-held secret.





When one of the guests is murdered, it’s left to Bridgit, the feisty Irish maid with a macabre interest in homicide, to solve the crime.



This Murder-Comedy is a side-splitter for the ages!





Written by Rob Urbinati directed by Eric Lewis. Running April 5th through April 28th Fri and Sat at 7:30pm Sundays at 2:00pm, at The Phoenix Theatre, 9673 Firdale Ave, Edmonds, WA 98020 in the back building in Firdale Village.









