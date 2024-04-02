Concert April 20, 2024 “Raise Your Voice: Get-Out-The-Vote.”

Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Saturday April 20, 2024, 7pm, “Raise Your Voice: Get-Out-The-Vote.”

The singing duo, Emma's Revolution is coming to Chapman Hall at 8109 224th St SW in Edmonds.

Known for fearless, truth-telling lyrics and melodies you can’t resist singing, Emma's Revolution is the dynamic, award-winning activist duo of Pat Humphries & Sandy O.

With one eye on the news, Emma’s Revolution consistently writes songs about critical issues happening in the world and enthusiastically lends their voices to the movements those issues inspire. 


For more information please email us at concerts@euuc.org

Posted by DKH at 3:32 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  