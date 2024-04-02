Concert April 20, 2024 “Raise Your Voice: Get-Out-The-Vote.”

Saturday April 20, 2024, 7pm, “Raise Your Voice: Get-Out-The-Vote.”





Known for fearless, truth-telling lyrics and melodies you can’t resist singing, Emma's Revolution is the dynamic, award-winning activist duo of Pat Humphries & Sandy O.





With one eye on the news, Emma’s Revolution consistently writes songs about critical issues happening in the world and enthusiastically lends their voices to the movements those issues inspire.









For more information please email us at concerts@euuc.org



