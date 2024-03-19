Spaces available for individual meetings with Shoreline staff about your home improvement plans - plus workshops and vendor fair
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
|Individual consult from a previous event
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
Join Shoreline Planning staff for our popular free home improvement workshops to help with your potential project.
We still have spaces available for you to meet with technical reviewers to discuss your potential projects.
Sign up for individual appointments here. Depending on the scope of your project, you can meet with up to three technical reviewers.
Dates:
Dates:
- Tuesday, March 26
- Tuesday, April 23
- Tuesday, May 21
Time: 6:00 to 8:00pm
Location: Shoreline City Hall 17500 Midvale Avenue N, Shoreline WA 98133
Workshops - in addition to individual appointments there are workshops which require only an RSVP
Location: Shoreline City Hall 17500 Midvale Avenue N, Shoreline WA 98133
Workshops - in addition to individual appointments there are workshops which require only an RSVP
New presentations for 2024:
- Middle Housing: April 23 at 6:30pm New state regulations are increasing residential development opportunities. Learn about middle housing and what it means for your property.
- Deck 101: May 21 at 6:30pm Learn more about residential deck permitting for new decks and deck replacements.
In addition to appointments with technical reviewers, we will have several outside vendors and resources available to meet with to discuss your project. No appointment is necessary to meet with these vendors, so be sure to set aside extra time to discuss their services. The Vendor Fair is open to all residents of the Seattle metro area.
List of Vendors (subject to change)
- BECU
- Cedheco
- CG Engineering
- City of Shoreline Environmental Services
- City of Shoreline Planning & Community Development
- H2D Architecture + Design
- Irons Brothers Construction
- Master Gardeners Program of King County
- Lowe's of North Seattle
- Nelson Geotechnical Associates, Inc.
- Redwood Builders LLC
- Renewal by Anderson
- Seattle Credit Union
- Shoreline Tool Library
- Sound Seismic
- State Farm
- Tree 133 LLC
- Walls and Weeds
- shorelinewa.gov/homeimprovement
- Permit Services Manager Jarrod Lewis
- jlewis@shorelinewa.gov
- 206-801-2521
0 comments:
Post a Comment