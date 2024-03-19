Spaces available for individual meetings with Shoreline staff about your home improvement plans - plus workshops and vendor fair

Individual consult from a previous event

Photo courtesy City of Shoreline Do you have a home improvement project in mind but need some guidance to get started? Do you have a home improvement project in mind but need some guidance to get started?





Join Shoreline Planning staff for our popular free home improvement workshops to help with your potential project.









Dates: Sign up for individual appointments here . Depending on the scope of your project, you can meet with up to three technical reviewers.

Tuesday, March 26

Tuesday, April 23

Tuesday, May 21





New presentations for 2024:

Middle Housing: April 23 at 6:30pm New state regulations are increasing residential development opportunities. Learn about middle housing and what it means for your property.

New state regulations are increasing residential development opportunities. Learn about middle housing and what it means for your property. Deck 101: May 21 at 6:30pm Learn more about residential deck permitting for new decks and deck replacements. Vendor fair. Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

Vendor fair



In addition to appointments with technical reviewers, we will have several outside vendors and resources available to meet with to discuss your project. No appointment is necessary to meet with these vendors, so be sure to set aside extra time to discuss their services. The Vendor Fair is open to all residents of the Seattle metro area.





List of Vendors (subject to change)

BECU

Cedheco

CG Engineering

City of Shoreline Environmental Services

City of Shoreline Planning & Community Development

H2D Architecture + Design

Irons Brothers Construction

Master Gardeners Program of King County

Lowe's of North Seattle

Nelson Geotechnical Associates, Inc.

Redwood Builders LLC

Renewal by Anderson

Seattle Credit Union

Shoreline Tool Library

Sound Seismic

State Farm

Tree 133 LLC

Walls and Weeds More information

shorelinewa.gov/homeimprovement

Permit Services Manager Jarrod Lewis

jlewis@shorelinewa.gov



206-801-2521



We still have spaces available for you to meet with technical reviewers to discuss your potential projects.