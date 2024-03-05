Free in-person library program on Racial Restrictive Covenants at Shoreline Library Saturday March 9, 2024
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Shoreline Historical Museum present a free, in-person presentation on Racial Restrictive Covenants.
Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155, Saturday, March 9, 2024 from 2-3:30pm
For adults. Registration not required.
Racial covenants are clauses that were inserted into property deeds to prevent people who were not White from buying or occupying land.
Learn the history of racial restrictive covenants in King County and how they continue to impact communities today. Discover how you can become part of the ongoing research.
