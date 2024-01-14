UW Med: A fall expert’s tips to avoid falls on ice

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Dr. Elizabeth Phelan, Medical Director of the 
Fall Prevention Clinic at UW Med
Dr. Elizabeth Phelan, professor of gerontology and geriatric medicine and medical director of the Fall Prevention Clinic at Harborview Medical Center, says ice and snow really level the playing field: People of all ages are equally prone to fall.

Falling on an icy surface can result in a range of injuries including ligament and tendon tears, broken bones and concussions.

“Research out of Nordic countries and the UK shows that there's double to triple the number of emergency room visits and hospitalizations due to falls from ice and snow,” Phelan said. 

This is the case even when a person has good balance so carefully consider whether it’s necessary to venture out in icy conditions.

“If people are having difficulty recovering from a fall, that is something they should speak with their healthcare providers about,” she added.

If you must walk outdoors when it’s icy, here are tips for traversing icy conditions safely:
  • Wear slip-resistant footwear that can reduce fall injuries by approximately 60%.
  • Keep your hands free and out of your pockets in case you need to balance or brace yourself.
  • Limit the number of items you’re carrying to ensure better balance.
  • Avoid looking at your phone while walking.

