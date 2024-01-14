"Persistence" - a concert featuring music of strength and tenacity at Shorecrest HS PAC on February 10, 2024
The program includes some truly inspiring works by contemporary composers, like Omar Thomas's "Of Our New Day Begun," as well as classics like the Finale from Symphony No. 5 by Shostakovich.
We are honored to feature the Northwest African American Museum's African American Cultural Ensemble choir in this performance as well.
Tickets are on sale now and more information can be found at seattlewindsymphony.org.
