Shoreline Recreation Center

The Shoreline Teen Center

Richmond Highlands Recreation Center





We provide hot food as well as many activities. We have basketball, pool, ping pong, foosball, video games, and art daily.





All activities are free of charge.









Hours (Sept-June)

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 2:30pm - 6:00pm

Wednesday 1:00pm - 6:00pm

Friday 2﻿:30pm - 9:00pm

Saturday Middle School Night 6﻿:00pm - 10:30pm

For event information email mhale@shorelinewa.gov and for more information on our teen programs email aelliott@shorelinewa.gov or find us on Instagram @shorelineteenprograms

The Shoreline Teen Center is a free teen center for youth aged middle school-18 years old.