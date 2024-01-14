The Shoreline Teen Center

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Shoreline Recreation Center
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

The Shoreline Teen Center
Richmond Highlands Recreation Center

The Shoreline Teen Center is a free teen center for youth aged middle school-18 years old. 

We provide hot food as well as many activities. We have basketball, pool, ping pong, foosball, video games, and art daily. 

All activities are free of charge. 

For event information email mhale@shorelinewa.gov and for more information on our teen programs email aelliott@shorelinewa.gov or find us on Instagram @shorelineteenprograms

Hours (Sept-June)
  • Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 2:30pm - 6:00pm
  • Wednesday 1:00pm - 6:00pm
  • Friday 2﻿:30pm - 9:00pm
  • Saturday Middle School Night 6﻿:00pm - 10:30pm

