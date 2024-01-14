The Shoreline Teen Center
Sunday, January 14, 2024
|Shoreline Recreation Center
Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
The Shoreline Teen Center
Richmond Highlands Recreation Center
The Shoreline Teen Center is a free teen center for youth aged middle school-18 years old.
We provide hot food as well as many activities. We have basketball, pool, ping pong, foosball, video games, and art daily.
All activities are free of charge.
For event information email mhale@shorelinewa.gov and for more information on our teen programs email aelliott@shorelinewa.gov or find us on Instagram @shorelineteenprograms
Hours (Sept-June)
- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday 2:30pm - 6:00pm
- Wednesday 1:00pm - 6:00pm
- Friday 2:30pm - 9:00pm
- Saturday Middle School Night 6:00pm - 10:30pm
