Suspect captured during burglary at cannabis dispensary in Lake Forest Park

The Kushery on 15th Ave NE in Lake Forest Park

On January 11, 2024 at approximately 5am, LFPPD officers rapidly responded to a call from a local resident about suspicious activity adjacent to The Kushery Cannabis Dispensary, located at 19258 15th Ave NE in Lake Forest Park





While on their way to the scene, officers received updated information that a vehicle had crashed into the side of the building. Upon arrival, an LFPPD officer tried to block the associated vehicles at the establishment, but they managed to escape.





However, one individual was apprehended at the scene and taken into custody. The incident resulted in an undetermined quantity of products being stolen from the business.



A fleeing vehicle collided with another unrelated vehicle at the intersection of 19th Ave NE and Ballinger Way NE (SR 104). The driver of the fleeing vehicle left the scene, and it was discovered that the vehicle, a Kia sport utility vehicle, had been reported stolen from Shoreline but was previously unreported.





Despite conducting a Redmond PD K-9 track in the neighborhood near the collision site, no additional suspects were located.



With the support of King County AFIS, the business and the crashed vehicle underwent processing. Bothell PD officers, Shoreline, Kenmore, and King County deputies aided LFPPD in their efforts.





Shoreline PD took charge of processing the collision scene within their jurisdiction. The investigation remains ongoing, and the police department is actively gathering information regarding potential additional suspects and any possible involvement of additional vehicles in the incident.



