Save the Date! February 21 is the second Community Workshop for the future Public Lakefront Park property in LFP

Tuesday, January 2, 2024


The City of Lake Forest Park has acquired two parcels of land, totaling 1.91 acres, on the shores of Lake Washington to provide the community with active water recreation opportunities. 

This multi-year effort requires community participation and input. The City and its consultants are now embarking on the design of the future public waterfront that will feature expanded park and community space.

Your input is essential to the design of our future public lakefront park! 

Share your thoughts and vision for the new lakefront park improvement project during the Community Workshop in the City Council Chambers 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155 on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, anytime between 5:30pm – 7:30pm.

Be sure to view the project website for more information on the project, sign up to receive email updates, and go on a virtual tour of the park!

Posted by DKH at 3:35 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  