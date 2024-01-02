Save the Date! February 21 is the second Community Workshop for the future Public Lakefront Park property in LFP
Tuesday, January 2, 2024
The City of Lake Forest Park has acquired two parcels of land, totaling 1.91 acres, on the shores of Lake Washington to provide the community with active water recreation opportunities.
This multi-year effort requires community participation and input. The City and its consultants are now embarking on the design of the future public waterfront that will feature expanded park and community space.
Your input is essential to the design of our future public lakefront park!
Share your thoughts and vision for the new lakefront park improvement project during the Community Workshop in the City Council Chambers 17425 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park WA 98155 on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, anytime between 5:30pm – 7:30pm.
Be sure to view the project website for more information on the project, sign up to receive email updates, and go on a virtual tour of the park!
