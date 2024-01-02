Second Friday Arts for Adults: Coloring - in person at the Kenmore Library

Friday, January 12, 2024 drop in from 2-4pm

Friday, February 9, 2024

Friday, March 8, 2024



Come to the library to create casual art in a relaxed and friendly environment. We will have basic arts supplies, tea and snacks and quiet music. You can also bring your own project to work on!



We will start the year off in January with detailed pages from adult coloring books. Colored pencils supplied.



Registration not required. Drop in at any time.





