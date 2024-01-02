Second Friday Arts for Adults: Coloring - in person at the Kenmore Library

Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Second Friday Arts for Adults: Coloring at the Kenmore Library 6531 NE 181st Street, Kenmore, WA, 98028. 425-486-8747

  • Friday, January 12, 2024 drop in from 2-4pm
  • Friday, February 9, 2024
  • Friday, March 8, 2024

Come to the library to create casual art in a relaxed and friendly environment. We will have basic arts supplies, tea and snacks and quiet music. You can also bring your own project to work on!

We will start the year off in January with detailed pages from adult coloring books. Colored pencils supplied.

Registration not required. Drop in at any time.


Posted by DKH at 3:52 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  