Jobs: WSDOT Assistant Project Engineer (WMS Band 2)

Tuesday, January 2, 2024

WSDOT
Assistant Project Engineer (WMS Band 2)
Shoreline, WA- Northwest Region
$91,072 - $116,802 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking an Assistant Project Engineer for the Snohomish/King County Area. 

This position is responsible and accountable to assist the Project Engineer in the development and delivery of assigned projects, effectively and efficiently implementing region and statewide procedures and processes to meet the objectives and performance measures of the Region Construction Program and the biennial commitments established.

The main purpose of this position is to assist and act on behalf of the Project Engineer in the delivery of the Northwest Region’s highway design and construction contracts to meet local, State and Federal standards within scope, schedule, and budget. 

This position assists the Project Engineer to ensure that projects have the best integration into the surrounding environment, function adequately for all modes of transportation, and are constructible and maintainable and have minimal impacts to the travelling public.

Job description and application


Posted by DKH at 3:22 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  