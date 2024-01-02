Jobs: WSDOT Assistant Project Engineer (WMS Band 2)





This position is responsible and accountable to assist the Project Engineer in the development and delivery of assigned projects, effectively and efficiently implementing region and statewide procedures and processes to meet the objectives and performance measures of the Region Construction Program and the biennial commitments established.



The main purpose of this position is to assist and act on behalf of the Project Engineer in the delivery of the Northwest Region’s highway design and construction contracts to meet local, State and Federal standards within scope, schedule, and budget.









Job description and application





This position assists the Project Engineer to ensure that projects have the best integration into the surrounding environment, function adequately for all modes of transportation, and are constructible and maintainable and have minimal impacts to the travelling public.

Shoreline, WA- Northwest Region$91,072 - $116,802 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking an Assistant Project Engineer for the Snohomish/King County Area.