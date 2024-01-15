Residential fire in Echo Lake neighborhood leaves home uninhabitable

Residential fire on 3rd NE in Shoreline

Sunday January 14, 2024 at 8:45am, Shoreline Fire was dispatched to a residential structure fire at the 300 block of NE 191st St in the Echo Lake neighborhood of Shoreline.

The fire started in the garage where unfortunately one of their dogs was found deceased. Two adults, two children and their other dog were evacuated without injuries.





Red Cross assisted the homeowners as it was considered uninhabitable.





The cause is under investigation.





Thanks to Seattle Fire Department and South County Fire for assisting and Kirkland Fire Department for taking our other calls in our district.





