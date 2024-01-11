Pancake Breakfast at Highland Terrace Elementary on Saturday morning February 3, 2024



Highland Terrace PTA is hosting its 63rd annual pancake breakfast on February 3, 2024 from 8am-11am! This is a community event and students, families, community members and past students attend.

Paired with the breakfast is their library Scholastic Book Fair which kicks of at 7:30am and goes until 11am. Guests are welcome to shop.













It is a fundraiser for the PTA and the suggested donation is $5.