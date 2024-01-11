Pancake Breakfast at Highland Terrace Elementary on Saturday morning February 3, 2024

Thursday, January 11, 2024


Highland Terrace PTA is hosting its 63rd annual pancake breakfast on February 3, 2024 from 8am-11am! This is a community event and students, families, community members and past students attend.

It is a fundraiser for the PTA and the suggested donation is $5.
 
Paired with the breakfast is their library Scholastic Book Fair which kicks of at 7:30am and goes until 11am. Guests are welcome to shop.

Highland Terrace Elementary is located at 100 N 160th St, Shoreline WA 98133 across the street from Shoreline Community College.


