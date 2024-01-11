Jobs: City of Shoreline Senior WW Utility Maintenance Worker

Job Type: Full-Time RegularSalary : $37.99 - $46.22 hourlyDates: Open till filledShoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.DEFINITIONTo perform a variety of skilled and semi-skilled duties in the more complex diagnosis, maintenance and repair of wastewater collection facilities, including sewage lift (pump) stations, grinder pumps, pressure and gravity-flow pipelines, manholes, emergency power generators, buildings, grounds and light vehicle maintenance; to work collaboratively with supervisor to plan and schedule maintenance and repair projects; to estimate time, materials and equipment required for jobs; requisition of materials and to ensure inventory levels; and to operate a variety of heavy and light vehicles, specialized equipment, hand and power tools as required.This job is represented by Local Union No.763. First consideration will be given to internal Local 763 members who express written interest in this job to Human Resources during the first 5-day period of this posting notice.DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICSThis is the advanced journey level class within the Wastewater Utility Maintenance Worker series. Positions at this level are distinguished from other classes within the series by the level of responsibility assumed and the complexity of duties assigned. Employees at this level perform the most difficult and responsible types of duties assigned to classes within this series and provide lead supervision to lower level maintenance workers to ensure project completion. Employees at this level are required to be fully trained in all procedures related to assigned area of responsibility.