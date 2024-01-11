Jobs: WSDOT Utilities Accommodation & Project Engineer (TE3









Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$62,596 - $102,475 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking an innovative project manager who has a strong interest to fully utilize their analytical, negotiation, and communication skills. The Northwest Region Utilities Office is offering an excellent opportunity as a Utilities Accommodations & Project Engineer. This position plays an essential part in the successful delivery of WSDOT design-build and design-bid-build administered transportation projects.This position will serve in a dual role capacity. In your role as the Utilities Accommodations Engineer, you will be responsible for researching, negotiating, and processing Utility Franchises and Permits for the installation and maintenance of utilities within the State right of way. In your role as the Utilities Project Delivery Engineer, you will be responsible for the coordination and support of negotiations between the NW Region engineering offices and utility companies to identify and resolve utility conflicts impacting transportation project design and construction. This role is essential in addressing risks to ensure that projects are delivered on time and within scope and budget.To thrive in this position, the qualified individual will need to be a self-starter, embrace continuous process improvement, be adaptable in a collaborative work environment, and have a strong commitment to advancing the policy goals of WSDOT.