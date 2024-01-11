Jobs: WSDOT IT Customer Support – Entry
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Shoreline, WA – Headquarters
$62,340 – $83,856 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking an entry level IT Customer Support technician to fill a vacancy located in Shoreline, WA. This position works within the Northwest Region and will provide professional and technical knowledge to independently identify and resolve routine and complex problems within the region.
This individual will support matters involving desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile device hardware, software, operating systems, audio/visual systems, printing devices and related components. In this role, you will ensure the agency can accomplish its mission of providing “safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options to improve communities and economic vitality for people and businesses” by supporting the high-profile transportation infrastructure projects of the Northwest Region and Mega Projects.
Job description and application
