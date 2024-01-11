NEMCo partners with Police Departments to institute Winter Weather Wellness Checks

NEMCo Emergency Manager





Running from now until March 1, 2024 this program is designed to proactively engage with community members who feel especially at-risk or otherwise in need during the cold winter months.

Modelled after the existing vacant house check program, interested persons will be able to register with the appropriate city, via the below weblinks, to receive wellness check phone calls and/or in-person visits, depending on anticipated weather conditions.









Targeted toward at-risk and vulnerable populations within our community, this program is designed to provide any registered community member assistance in the event of extreme cold weather, unexpected cold snaps, significant power outages, or other weather-related emergencies. For anyone without access to the internet, signup forms will be available at each City Hall. While the in-person visits will mostly be conducted by police officers, trained NEMCo volunteers will be tasked with making phone calls checking on the health and wellbeing of registered community members.









Targeted toward at-risk and vulnerable populations within our community, this program is designed to provide any registered community member assistance in the event of extreme cold weather, unexpected cold snaps, significant power outages, or other weather-related emergencies. For anyone without access to the internet, signup forms will be available at each City Hall. While the in-person visits will mostly be conducted by police officers, trained NEMCo volunteers will be tasked with making phone calls checking on the health and wellbeing of registered community members.

Anyone interested in this program is encouraged to visit the below webpages, as well as NEMCo's website for further information on how to sign up.





Lake Forest Park Residents can visit this page

Kenmore Residents can visit this page

Additionally, we are asking that you please share this information with any family members or neighbors who you think may benefit from this program.

The Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) is excited to announce that it is partnering with the Cities of Kenmore and Lake Forest Park, as well as their respective Police Departments, to institute a new Winter Weather Wellness Check program.