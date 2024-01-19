Northgate acupuncturist fined by state for allowing spouse to practice without a license
Rhi must pay a $2,500 fine and complete four hours of law and ethics continuing education. Between September 2022 and June 2023, Rhi’s spouse, who does not hold a Washington state acupuncturist license, treated patients under Rhi’s supervision.
Su & Jin Acupuncture and Natural Healthcare 11066 5th Ave NE Suite 106, Seattle, WA 98125, located inside the Northgate Dental Building.
