Northgate acupuncturist fined by state for allowing spouse to practice without a license

Friday, January 19, 2024

In December 2023 the Acupuncturist or Acupuncture and Eastern Medicine Practitioner Program and Sujin Rhi (AC60920205) entered an agreed order on her acupuncturist or acupuncture and eastern medicine practitioner license.

Rhi must pay a $2,500 fine and complete four hours of law and ethics continuing education. Between September 2022 and June 2023, Rhi’s spouse, who does not hold a Washington state acupuncturist license, treated patients under Rhi’s supervision.

Su & Jin Acupuncture and Natural Healthcare 11066 5th Ave NE Suite 106, Seattle, WA 98125, located inside the Northgate Dental Building.


