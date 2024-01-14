Night closure of northbound I-5 King County Metro off-ramp and SR-104 off-ramp
Sunday, January 14, 2024
This work is part of the Lynnwood Link Extension.
Detour route is in place for drivers (see maps).
Crews will work at night to minimize effects on traffic.
Residents should expect construction noise at night.
Some bus routes may be affected. Check the King County Metro website for details.
Northbound I-5 off-ramp to SR-104 (NE 205th)
- Tuesday, Jan. 16, from 9pm to 5am the following morning.
- Tuesday, Jan. 16, from 10pm to 4am the following morning.
