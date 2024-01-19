Letter to the Editor: King Conservation District election
Friday, January 19, 2024
Surprise! The King Conservation District election opens January 23. Farmers, foresters, land owners, and our cities use KCD services to improve the soil, water, and local air quality. My background as a farm owner/operator at Sammamish Farms, in green building, fisheries, and policy organizing is good experience for leading the KCD.
As a farmer, the KCD has been a resource and support tool for me. Farm planners assist with soil and water concerns. The bare root plants I purchased now provide shade in my garden. But, the district has fallen short developing a unified mission. The KCD could lead on the fight against climate change, but they've spent millions on programs with no net gains evident, propping up pet projects that overlap with existing services. Seattle violates the clean water act almost every time it rains. Combined sewage overflows are bad for swimmers and fish. Farmers have been cut out of programs designed to support farmers. The failure was so bad, they entirely cut the Regional Food Systems Grant in 2023 as only 5% of funds were going to the farmers it was designed to help. Finally, we urgently need action on forest management. I-90 King County has been identified as a potential location for the next Lahaina fire. KCD can get working for us again, it’s about time.
As a born and bred Seattleite I've seen the region grow. Now living in Woodinville, I'm stewarding a piece of land sustainably and regeneratively for a living. I'm running for KCD to help steer the district out of the eddy they've slipped into, and build a unified effort addressing our biggest community concerns. I hope to earn your vote online on January 23. You can find out more about my campaign at www.Goheen2kcd.com
Erik Goheen
Candidate
