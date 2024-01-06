Jobs: City of Mountlake Terrace Senior Engineer

Saturday, January 6, 2024

City of Mountlake Terrace
Senior Engineer
Status Open
Category Full-Time Employment Opportunities
Salary Annual salary range: $119,912 - $147,403
Published Jan 04, 2024

The focus of this position is the engineering review of plans and related documents for private and public development projects, researching and applying engineering principles for planning, designing, and managing public works construction projects (street, water, sewer, and stormwater improvements), and monitoring of those projects to uphold the City vision and goals and ensure that professional engineering services are supplied to the community. 

This position coordinates extensively with engineering and utilities staff in the Public Works Department, as well as planning, building, and permitting staff in the Community Development Department.

This is a non-union position that is exempt from overtime.

For more information see attached file(s) in the job details box.

