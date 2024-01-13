Court hearing Tuesday for challenge to presidential primary ballot

Saturday, January 13, 2024

OLYMPIA — Under the process outlined in RCW 29A.68, Kitsap County Superior Court has scheduled a hearing Tuesday, January 16, 2024 for a court filing contesting ballot placement for the March 12 Presidential Primary.

The challenge filed in Kitsap County January 10, 20024 contests the eligibility of Donald J. Trump for the office of President under the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

“I am committed to presenting Washingtonians with the opportunity to make their voices heard in the Presidential Primary March 12, which requires printing ballots and sending them to registered voters weeks ahead of Election Day,” Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said. 
“Our state’s process gives the courts an important role in answering questions about eligibility. I look forward to having this question resolved in a timely fashion.”

Washington’s Office of the Secretary of State oversees a number of areas within state government, including managing state elections, registering corporations and charities, and governing the use of the state flag and state seal.


