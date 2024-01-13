Court hearing Tuesday for challenge to presidential primary ballot
Saturday, January 13, 2024
The challenge filed in Kitsap County January 10, 20024 contests the eligibility of Donald J. Trump for the office of President under the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
“I am committed to presenting Washingtonians with the opportunity to make their voices heard in the Presidential Primary March 12, which requires printing ballots and sending them to registered voters weeks ahead of Election Day,” Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said.
“Our state’s process gives the courts an important role in answering questions about eligibility. I look forward to having this question resolved in a timely fashion.”
