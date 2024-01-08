Cold weather forecasted, still no emergency shelter in Shoreline

Five North King County cities, including Shoreline, have pooled funding for a coordinated severe weather response.

KCRHA posted a request for proposals in September to seek out at least three bids.





After the original site fell through in early December, a different location has been secured and a contract with a non-profit service provider is pending a site location.





In the interim, Anne Martens from KCRHA said the YWCA will be managing a hotel voucher program for people in North King County in need of severe weather shelter.





In comments at a December Shoreline City Council meeting, Mayor Keith Scully said Shoreline Police Officers have been paying for hotel room vouchers out of their own pockets.



In addition to distributing vouchers in times of severe weather, Shoreline police also provide transportation to hotels for those in need.

More information about KCRHA Severe Weather shelters can be found online







Mayor Scully thanked the Shoreline police officers and announced the city would start paying for the vouchers until the KCRHA severe weather shelter is in place.