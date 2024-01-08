Cold weather forecasted, still no emergency shelter in Shoreline
Although December saw record high temperatures, this week is forecast to bring a severe cold snap to the region with daytime highs well below freezing.
With freezing weather forecast from Wednesday, January 10 to Wednesday, January 17, there is concern for the safety of unhoused Shoreline and North King County residents.
King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) operates Severe Weather Shelters elsewhere but there is not yet an emergency overnight shelter for unhoused residents in North King County.
Five North King County cities, including Shoreline, have pooled funding for a coordinated severe weather response.
KCRHA posted a request for proposals in September to seek out at least three bids.
After the original site fell through in early December, a different location has been secured and a contract with a non-profit service provider is pending a site location.
In comments at a December Shoreline City Council meeting, Mayor Keith Scully said Shoreline Police Officers have been paying for hotel room vouchers out of their own pockets.
Mayor Scully thanked the Shoreline police officers and announced the city would start paying for the vouchers until the KCRHA severe weather shelter is in place.
