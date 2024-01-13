Arrest in Kenmore after suspect attacks Safeway employee with a boxcutter

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Boxcutter taken from suspect
Photo courtesy Kenmore Police
From the Kenmore Police Department:

You may have seen a prolonged police response at Safeway yesterday afternoon that was witnessed by many in the community, and we wanted to provide some context.

A male who has been frequenting the area over the past few weeks shoplifted a basket full of items from Safeway. 

He was contacted by a store employee, who the suspect then attacked. The suspect then went back inside the store. 

Employee was wearing this apron when
suspect started waving a boxcutter around
Photo courtesy Kenmore Police
Another employee intervened when the suspect pulled out a box cutter and began waving it in a slashing motion, cutting the apron of the employee in the process. 

An Officer arrived soon after and took the male into custody without incident. 

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for two felonies: Robbery (involving a weapon) and Assault- 2nd degree.

The Kenmore Safeway is located at 6850 NE Bothell Way, Kenmore, WA 98028.

The Kenmore Police Department is a contract agency with the King County Sheriff's Office.


