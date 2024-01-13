Arrest in Kenmore after suspect attacks Safeway employee with a boxcutter
Saturday, January 13, 2024
|Boxcutter taken from suspect
Photo courtesy Kenmore Police
You may have seen a prolonged police response at Safeway yesterday afternoon that was witnessed by many in the community, and we wanted to provide some context.
A male who has been frequenting the area over the past few weeks shoplifted a basket full of items from Safeway.
He was contacted by a store employee, who the suspect then attacked. The suspect then went back inside the store.
|Employee was wearing this apron when
suspect started waving a boxcutter around
Photo courtesy Kenmore Police
An Officer arrived soon after and took the male into custody without incident.
The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for two felonies: Robbery (involving a weapon) and Assault- 2nd degree.
The Kenmore Safeway is located at 6850 NE Bothell Way, Kenmore, WA 98028.
The Kenmore Police Department is a contract agency with the King County Sheriff's Office.
0 comments:
Post a Comment