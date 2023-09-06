Shoreline council to respond to community concerns about removal of trees during sidewalk construction

Citizen protest on 15th NE

On September 11, the Shoreline City Council will discuss the tree impacts resulting from the 15th Avenue NE and 5th Avenue NE sidewalk rehabilitation projects and the N/NE 155th Street overlay project.





All these projects involved repairing sidewalks, curbs, and gutters damaged by tree roots and required the removal of trees.





The goal for repairing these sidewalks was to make them safe and accessible for people of all abilities.



In response to community concerns regarding tree impacts associated with these projects, staff will provide Council with more information regarding the projects, the impacts to trees, and the measures staff took to protect and/or replace trees.





They will also discuss ways to improve communication with the public when tree removal is necessary as part of capital projects.



Shoreline City Council holds their meetings at City Hall and they begin at 7:00 p.m. Meetings are also live-streamed. Go to shorelinewa.gov/councilmeetings to find the link to watch the meeting.








