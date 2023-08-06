Share your thoughts about Kids Day at the Market





To all the families, parents, guardians, and kiddos who came out to support us, THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts!





Hard to resist toys captured attention

Photo courtesy Shoreline Farmers Market

Your enthusiasm and love for our Farmers Market are inspiring! We're truly grateful for your continuous support.





Face painting is always popular

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

But wait, we have something important to ask! We want to make sure every experience at Shoreline Farmers Market is nothing short of magical.





Irons Brothers had two stations to help kids built bird houses

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

So, please take a moment to fill out a short survey and share your thoughts.





Everywhere you looked there were interesting objects

Photo courtesy Shoreline Farmers Market

Let's continue spreading the love and community spirit together.





Don't forget to follow us for updates on upcoming events and more fun-filled moments!





Shoreline Farmers Market - Saturdays - 10am to 2pm - 192nd and Aurora - take the bus, ride your bike, walk to get there







