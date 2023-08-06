The Blue Angels were in Seattle Saturday - but could you see them?

Blue Angels photo by Wayne Pridemore

The Blue Angels were in Seattle doing runs up Puget Sound on Friday when Wayne Pridemore took these photos.





They were scheduled to do a show on Saturday afternoon. I can't find anything to say that it was rescheduled.





Puget Sound is a busy place

Photo by Wayne Pridemore

Saturday was marked by an all day cloud cover with not one ray of sun coming through across Shoreline - north Lake Washington. My radar map says it was even cloudier to the south.





So did they fly? And if so, could you see them?





Either way, there's another chance on Sunday afternoon.





--Diane Hettrick







