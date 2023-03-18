Volunteer opportunity at Ronald Commons food garden

Saturday, March 18, 2023

The children love the garden
Volunteers are welcome to help with the raised bed food gardens at Ronald Commons, behind Ronald Methodist Church, 17839 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

On two dates in April 2023, work parties will prepare and plant our raised bed gardens (weed, move soil, build trellis for vining plants, plant veggie and flower starts and seeds)

  • Saturday April 8th, 9:30am – 1pm
  • Saturday April 15th, 9:30am – 1pm

Volunteers are needed to clear out old plants, weed, move soil, build trellis for vining plants, refresh children’s sandbox, plant veggie/flower starts and seeds

All season long children play and explore the gardens, eating fresh strawberries, watering the plants, watching bees and butterflies. Many residents come regularly to harvest items such as kale, lettuce, beans, and flowers.

Please reach out to Corinne if you have any questions or to make arrangements to participate. cmckisson@compasshousingalliance.org



We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

