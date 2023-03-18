Volunteer opportunity at Ronald Commons food garden





On two dates in April 2023, work parties will prepare and plant our raised bed gardens (weed, move soil, build trellis for vining plants, plant veggie and flower starts and seeds)





Saturday April 8th, 9:30am – 1pm

Saturday April 15th, 9:30am – 1pm



Volunteers are needed to clear out old plants, weed, move soil, build trellis for vining plants, refresh children’s sandbox, plant veggie/flower starts and seeds





All season long children play and explore the gardens, eating fresh strawberries, watering the plants, watching bees and butterflies. Many residents come regularly to harvest items such as kale, lettuce, beans, and flowers.



Please reach out to Corinne if you have any questions or to make arrangements to participate. cmckisson@compasshousingalliance.org



