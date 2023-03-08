Pajama Party at the Teen Center Saturday for middle school students



This Saturday, March 11, 2023 we are having a pajama party at the teen center! This Saturday, March 11, 2023 we are having a pajama party at the teen center!





Picture a super cool sleepover but without the sleeping-over (we still close at 10:30pm). Hosted by recreation specialists Lauren and Mary, come wearing your coziest PJs, and prepare for an evening of karaoke, movies, nail art, arts and crafts, and more!









Location: Richmond Highlands Recreation Center, Shoreline Teen Center 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133, South of Shorewood High School

Date: Saturday, March 11, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM to 10:30 PM

Free to 6th-8th grade students, no registration requires. This event is 100% free and open to all middle school students or students in grades 6-8th.



More about Middle School Night:



Calling all middle schoolers! Middle School Night happen every Saturday night, during the school year, at the Shoreline Teen Center. Join us on Saturday nights for sports, games, art, and food. Our staff run activities catered to Middle School aged youth and create a safe, supervised space for your youth to hang out with friends, meet new people, and have a great time!



Middle School night is on Saturday nights from 5:00pm -10:30pm. This is a free, drop-in program, no pre-registration required.



One Saturday a month there will be a themed event for Middle School Night, which will result in a higher number of youths attending. These events will have a combination of free Eventbrite registration and drop-in allowed, but if we reach maximum capacity, drop-ins arriving after we have reached capacity may not be allowed in until other youth have left so we don't exceed safe numbers in our facility.









