Local chiropractor publishes third research article

Dr. Tim C. Norton Dr. Tim C. Norton, owner and clinic director for Dr. Tim C. Norton, owner and clinic director for Health Chiropractic and Massage in Shoreline , has just published his latest research article in JPTS (Journal of Physical Therapy Science).





"Re-establishing the cervical lordosis after whiplash: a Chiropractic Biophysics® spinal corrective care methods pre-auto injury and post-auto injury case report with follow-up" authored by: Dr. Tim C. Norton Dr. Paul Oakley and Dr. Deed Harrison of the CBP Nonprofit research group. Journal of Physical Therapy Science: 2023 Volume 35 Issue 3 Pages 270-275



Abstract



[Purpose] To document the re-establishment of the cervical lordosis following radiographically verified altered sagittal plane alignment both prior to, and following a motor vehicle collision.





[Participant and Methods] A 16-year-old male presented for a non-motor collision complaint of low back pain. Initial lateral cervical radiograph demonstrated cervical hypo-lordosis. The patient was treated with a 6-week plan (18 visits) utilizing Chiropractic BioPhysics® (CBP) methods to increase the cervical lordosis. Eight months later the patient presented with new complaints as a result of a motor collision. The cervical lordosis straightened. The patient received another round of similar treatment to improve the lordosis. There was also a 6.5-month follow-up.





Illustration from journal publication by Dr. Norton

[Results] The initial round of treatment achieved a 21° improvement in cervical lordosis. The motor vehicle collision caused a loss of 15° of lordosis. The second round of treatment achieved a 12.5° improvement in lordosis that was demonstrated to be maintained at a 6.5-month follow-up. [Results] The initial round of treatment achieved a 21° improvement in cervical lordosis. The motor vehicle collision caused a loss of 15° of lordosis. The second round of treatment achieved a 12.5° improvement in lordosis that was demonstrated to be maintained at a 6.5-month follow-up.





[Conclusions] This case illustrates how a whiplash event occurring during a motor vehicle collision subluxated the cervical spine. It was also shown that CBP methods reliably corrected the lordosis after two separate treatment programs using specialized methods. Beyond trauma, radiographic screening of specific cervical subluxation is recommended following all motor collisions.



