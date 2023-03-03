Even snow couldn't stop runners and lions at the Lunar New Year 5k fundraiser
Friday, March 3, 2023
|Lion dancers led runners to the start line
Photo Credit: John Pai / ICHS
Returning to Shoreline after two years of going virtual, the International Community Health Services (ICHS) Lunar New Year 5k fundraiser was back in-person last Sunday February 26, 2023.
Not even snow could keep attendees apart from the beloved local 5k run along the Interurban Trail. Over 300 walkers and runners of all ages joined in the event to raise charity funds to provide free and low-cost health services for uninsured ICHS patients.
Highlights included group warm-ups from local Personal Trainer and Running Coach Jackie Soo and a lion dance bringing attendees to the starting line before the race began.
This was the fifth in-person Lunar New Year 5k held by ICHS, and the fourth one held at the Interurban Trail in partnership with the City of Shoreline and local business Aurora Rents.
Right as the runners were on their final stretch to the finish line the sun broke through the clouds for a sunny, fortuitous lunar new year celebration.
"After two virtual years, our advocates and community members really showed up alongside us at the Lunar New Year 5k," said Christine Consolacion, Interim ICHS Foundation Executive Director.
"Not only did we fundraise for patient health services, it was also an occasion for us to celebrate being back together. As a community health center, our roots started with community and will continue to grow stronger within community."
|The run raises funds for patient care at ICHS clnics
Photo Credit: John Pai / ICHS
Highlights included group warm-ups from local Personal Trainer and Running Coach Jackie Soo and a lion dance bringing attendees to the starting line before the race began.
This was the fifth in-person Lunar New Year 5k held by ICHS, and the fourth one held at the Interurban Trail in partnership with the City of Shoreline and local business Aurora Rents.
Right as the runners were on their final stretch to the finish line the sun broke through the clouds for a sunny, fortuitous lunar new year celebration.
0 comments:
Post a Comment