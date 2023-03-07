Amtrak Cascades service fully restored between BC and Portland

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

WASHINGTON – Amtrak, in collaboration with ODOT, WSDOT and other agencies resumed Cascades service between Portland, OR and Vancouver, BC on March 6, 2023. 

Today’s announcement marks the first time direct service will operate between Portland and stations north of Seattle since 2020. 

Serving 12 stations along the I-5 corridor in western Washington, including Edmonds, customers traveling north can depart downtown Seattle at 7pm — for an 11pm arrival in Vancouver, BC. 

The southbound train leaves Vancouver, BC at 6:35am for an 11am stop in downtown Seattle and a 2:55pm Portland arrival.

“With more people now traveling, we are thrilled to double the daily round trips between Seattle and Vancouver, BC. By adding staffing and equipment to the region, we can once again offer customers a direct connection between Portland and Canada,” said Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner.

Running along the water from British Columbia, through river and mountain vistas in Washington and Oregon, Amtrak Cascades offers views of some of the country’s most distinctive cities and spectacular natural attractions.

Amtrak Cascades restarted daily service to Canada, between Seattle and Vancouver, BC, in September 2022. Now fully restored on the popular Pacific Northwest route, Amtrak Cascades offers a cafe car, which features products grown and made in the Pacific Northwest on its Bistro Menu.

Travelers also can enjoy large spacious seats with ample leg room, no middle seat and one of the most generous baggage policies in the travel industry, applicable for two personal items and two carry-on bags.

Customers can visit Amtrak.com, AmtrakCascades.com, the Amtrak app, Amtrak ticket desks and kiosks and call 1-800-USA-RAIL for tickets. 

Travelers departing from Canada can also book their tickets at ViaRail.ca and through 1-888-VIA-RAIL.

The United States and Canadian governments have specific requirements for travel between the two countries. Those who fail to meet these criteria will not be allowed to cross the border.



