Amtrak Cascades service fully restored between BC and Portland

WASHINGTON – Amtrak, in collaboration with ODOT WSDOT and other agencies resumed Cascades service between Portland, OR and Vancouver, BC on March 6, 2023.





Today’s announcement marks the first time direct service will operate between Portland and stations north of Seattle since 2020.





Serving 12 stations along the I-5 corridor in western Washington, including Edmonds, customers traveling north can depart downtown Seattle at 7pm — for an 11pm arrival in Vancouver, BC.









“With more people now traveling, we are thrilled to double the daily round trips between Seattle and Vancouver, BC. By adding staffing and equipment to the region, we can once again offer customers a direct connection between Portland and Canada,” said Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner.

Running along the water from British Columbia, through river and mountain vistas in Washington and Oregon, Amtrak Cascades offers views of some of the country’s most distinctive cities and spectacular natural attractions.



Amtrak Cascades restarted daily service to Canada, between Seattle and Vancouver, BC, in September 2022. The southbound train leaves Vancouver, BC at 6:35am for an 11am stop in downtown Seattle and a 2:55pm Portland arrival. Now fully restored on the popular Pacific Northwest route, Amtrak Cascades offers a cafe car, which features products grown and made in the Pacific Northwest on its Bistro Menu





Travelers also can enjoy large spacious seats with ample leg room, no middle seat and one of the most generous baggage policies in the travel industry, applicable for two personal items and two carry-on bags.



