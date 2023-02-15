The All-Electric Home: What's Involved and New Funding Options - webinar March 8, 2023

Webinar hosted by King County Library System

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 from 6:30 - 8pm



Switching to all-electric appliances, such as heat pumps and induction stoves, can reduce your carbon emissions, improve your comfort and indoor air quality, and often reduce bills. Find out how to electrify your home and contribute to a sustainable Shoreline!



On March 8 from 6:30 - 8:00pm, join experts from ReWiring America and Electrify Now to learn about modern high efficiency electric solutions and how they compare to gas appliances.









You will also get an overview of new federal funding opportunities under the Inflation Reduction Act. Speakers will point you to a local program that can help with heat pump installation in particular, and respond to live Q/A.This online event is hosted by the King County Library System. Limited spots are available and registration is required. So, don’t wait! Register online now to save your spot!



Reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities is available by request. Email



In partnership with ReWiring America, Electrify Now and Energy Smart Eastside. Reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities is available by request. Email access@kcls.org at least seven days before the event. Automated closed captioning is always available for online events.In partnership with ReWiring America, Electrify Now and Energy Smart Eastside. ReWiring America is the leading national electrification policy and advocacy nonprofit focused on electrifying everything in our communities.



is a volunteer organization focused on a clean energy economy that empowers homeowners to embrace the advantages of electrification.



Electrify Now is a volunteer organization focused on a clean energy economy that empowers homeowners to embrace the advantages of electrification.