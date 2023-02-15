The All-Electric Home: What's Involved and New Funding Options - webinar March 8, 2023

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Webinar hosted by King County Library System
Wednesday, March 8, 2023 from 6:30 - 8pm

Switching to all-electric appliances, such as heat pumps and induction stoves, can reduce your carbon emissions, improve your comfort and indoor air quality, and often reduce bills. Find out how to electrify your home and contribute to a sustainable Shoreline!

On March 8 from 6:30 - 8:00pm, join experts from ReWiring America and Electrify Now to learn about modern high efficiency electric solutions and how they compare to gas appliances. 


You will also get an overview of new federal funding opportunities under the Inflation Reduction Act. Speakers will point you to a local program that can help with heat pump installation in particular, and respond to live Q/A.

This online event is hosted by the King County Library System. Limited spots are available and registration is required. So, don’t wait! Register online now to save your spot!

Reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities is available by request. Email access@kcls.org at least seven days before the event. Automated closed captioning is always available for online events.

In partnership with ReWiring America, Electrify Now and Energy Smart Eastside.ReWiring America is the leading national electrification policy and advocacy nonprofit focused on electrifying everything in our communities.

Electrify Now is a volunteer organization focused on a clean energy economy that empowers homeowners to embrace the advantages of electrification.

Energy Smart Eastside is a coalition of 5 cities (Bellevue, Issaquah, Kirkland, Mercer Island, Redmond) operating a local heat pump installation and rebate program.



Posted by DKH at 2:21 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  