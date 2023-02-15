Shorecrest boys basketball is still in competition after win over Marysville-Getchell Friday

The student section was out in force for the final home game of the season. Photo courtesy Shorecrest





With a standout performance Friday night, February 10, 2023 by Parker Baumann (32 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 block), and 32 minutes of lock-down team defense, the #3 seeded Shorecrest boys basketball ran away with the victory over Marysville-Getchell, 65-42.





Next up in the tournament looms a showdown with #2 seed Arlington on Wednesday at 6:00pm, at Jackson HS. With a win, the team would earn a spot in the district championship game on Saturday night, and a berth into the State tournament.





