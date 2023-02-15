Shorecrest boys basketball is still in competition after win over Marysville-Getchell Friday

Wednesday, February 15, 2023

The student section was out in force for the final home game of the season. Photo courtesy Shorecrest

With a standout performance Friday night, February 10, 2023 by Parker Baumann (32 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 block), and 32 minutes of lock-down team defense, the #3 seeded Shorecrest boys basketball ran away with the victory over Marysville-Getchell, 65-42. 

Next up in the tournament looms a showdown with #2 seed Arlington on Wednesday at 6:00pm, at Jackson HS. With a win, the team would earn a spot in the district championship game on Saturday night, and a berth into the State tournament.


Posted by DKH at 2:31 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  