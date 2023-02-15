Four Shorewood wrestlers advance to State tournament from boys team

|Four SW boys advance to state. Coach Derek Norton 2nd from left
Story and photos by Clark Norton
The Shorewood Boys’ wrestling team went to Edmonds-Woodway high school on Saturday, February 11, 2023 to compete in the 3A Region 3 tournament.
Facing off against opponents from twenty other schools the Stormrays needed to place top 5 in their respective weight classes to advance to the State Tournament February 17th and 18th.
When all the dust settled the Stormrays came away with a 7th place team finish and four wrestlers advancing to state.
|Isaac Van Horn 3rd @ 145lb
Senior Isaac Van Horn
bounced back from an overtime upset in the quarterfinals to win his final four matches and earn 3rd place at 145 pounds. This will be Van Horn’s third trip to state as he looks for his first podium finish.
|Mak Kanzler 4th @ 160lb
At 160 pounds Junior Mak Kanzler
will be making his first state appearance after taking 4th place.
|Hunter Tibodeau 160lb Regional Champion
Hunter Tibodeau
continued his dominant season by pinning all of his opponents and repeating as Regional Champion. With his wins Tibodeau improved his season record to 30-1. Tibodeau finished 5th at state as a freshman and took 2nd place last season.
|Milan Johnson 2nd @ 285lb
Shorewood’s final wrestler to earn a spot in the state tournament was senior heavyweight Milan Johnson
. Johnson pinned his first three opponents before coming up just short in his finals match and settling for 2nd place. This will be Johnson’s second consecutive year at state.
