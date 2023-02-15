Four Shorewood wrestlers advance to State tournament from boys team





Isaac Van Horn 3rd @ 145lb

Senior Isaac Van Horn bounced back from an overtime upset in the quarterfinals to win his final four matches and earn 3rd place at 145 pounds. This will be Van Horn's third trip to state as he looks for his first podium finish.





Mak Kanzler 4th @ 160lb

At 160 pounds Junior Mak Kanzler will be making his first state appearance after taking 4th place.





Hunter Tibodeau 160lb Regional Champion

Hunter Tibodeau continued his dominant season by pinning all of his opponents and repeating as Regional Champion. With his wins Tibodeau improved his season record to 30-1. Tibodeau finished 5th at state as a freshman and took 2nd place last season.





Milan Johnson 2nd @ 285lb

Shorewood's final wrestler to earn a spot in the state tournament was senior heavyweight Milan Johnson. Johnson pinned his first three opponents before coming up just short in his finals match and settling for 2nd place. This will be Johnson's second consecutive year at state.









Facing off against opponents from twenty other schools the Stormrays needed to place top 5 in their respective weight classes to advance to the State Tournament February 17th and 18th.When all the dust settled the Stormrays came away with a 7th place team finish and four wrestlers advancing to state.