Shoreline resident named to Dean's List at St. Olaf's College
Monday, February 13, 2023
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, PARENTS
Shoreline, WA
- Megan Peery, Robin Peery
The dean's list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.
One of the nation's leading liberal arts colleges, St. Olaf challenges students to excel in the liberal arts, examine faith and values, and explore meaningful vocation in an inclusive, globally engaged community nourished by Lutheran tradition.
0 comments:
Post a Comment