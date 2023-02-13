KCRHA Cold Weather Shelter, February 13–16, 2023
Monday, February 13, 2023
It was snowing in Shoreline Monday evening.
Due to cold weather, with low temperatures in the 20’s to 30’s and the potential for snow, King County Regional Homeless Authority (KCRHA) is activating Severe Weather Response protocols.
Members of the public who would like to support the distribution of harm reduction supplies like coats, blankets, wool or synthetic socks and gloves, sleeping bags, blankets, hand warmers, and food should donate funds directly to a local service provider.
Donating funds ensures flexibility so that outreach and shelter providers can adjust their supplies to meet the need. Check our homeless services database to find a non-profit in your neighborhood.
Download the Seattle Cold Weather Shelter flyer here.
This information was last updated on Monday, 2/13/2023 at 4:25pm.
