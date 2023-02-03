Saturday youth oriented event at Shoreline Historical Museum

Friday, February 3, 2023

The Shoreline Historical Museum is working with a grad student to explore ways to make exhibits more interactive and attractive to youth.

On Saturday morning, February 11, 2023, 10am - 12noon, they'll try out some of these ideas with a youth oriented event (families welcome) and get feedback from the participants.

Everyone who attends will be entered in a drawing for a free museum membership.

Snacks provided!


